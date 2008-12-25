Iran Joining The ESRB

The Tehran Times is reporting that Iran has joined the Entertainment Software Rating Board. That's right. Iran.

Behruz Minaii, managing director of the National Foundation for Computer Games — a group that oversees all activities dealing with cultural, artistic, and technical aspects of the video and computer games industry — made the announcement yesterday.

"This plan will help families get better ideas about selecting games for their children and can set a good example for cinematic and television productions," Minaii said. "It also helps support our domestic producers and gives better assistance to the distributors. "

Minaii said the idea to join the ESRB came about over a year ago, and since then over 20 experts, from religious, social and media organisations, had come together to work on the project.

The ESRB could not be reached for comment at this time.

