Is Kevin Rudd A Gamer?

Any excuse to run this photo again. But seriously, we now all know Kevin Rudd wants us to buy consoles, so the obvious follow-up question is: "Does Kevin Rudd himself own a console?" We know he's down with "new media". He's on Myspace and Facebook. He twitters quite frequently, and I'm sure he had a Live Journal back in the day. Surely he's a gamer too? So, Kev, if you're reading, drop us a line and let us know your Xbox Live Gamertag or your PSN ID. Tell us which WOW server you play on and link us to your Sporecast. We'd love to tackle Gears' Horde mode with you, [email protected], [email protected] and P3+3GArr3++. Anyone else want to challenge a politician to a game? If so, who and which game would you choose?