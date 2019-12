Who said the 360 was dead in Japan?

A picture appeared on 2ch (via 1up) that depicts one Xbox 360 collection from a devoted Japanese gamer. Besides owning the HD-DVD drive and all the limited edition 360 consoles, this person apparently owns every single Japanese 360 game ever released! That looks like more games than I own total.

I think I need to get one of those Hentai calendars, too.

