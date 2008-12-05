The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Japan Finally Gets Its Xbox Live Video Marketplace On

The US video marketplace launched in November, 2006. In case you just joined us, it's now December 2008, and poor old Japan still doesn't have access to a store of their own.

Courtesy of the console's increased popularity in the country, however, that's about to change. Microsoft have announced that the service will be launching in Japan sometime during 2009.

But when in 2009? Sadly, that's as precise as they got, which means it's more likely to be the end of 2009 than the beginning. Or even middle.

Still, if you can get around the region restrictions, a ton of animated content is promised for the service, so hardcore (Japanese-speaking) anime fans will at least be catered for.

Xbox 360で映画やアニメなどの動画が見られる！　2009年よりビデオマーケットプレースのサービス開始が明らかに [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles