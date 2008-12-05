Japanese Saints Row 2 TV Ads Are... Interesting

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Here's a TV spot for THQ's Saints Row 2, which was just released in Japan. (It's, well, interesting. Like PaRappa on crank or something.) The pun-filled ad focuses on the game's customisation with the male character telling the female character that she had been a man until yesterday — a claim she denies!

