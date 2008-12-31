Japan's Best Selling Games Of 2008 Are...

...dominated by Nintendo. Even though it didn't claim the best selling game in Japan this year—Capcom's Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G did—it published more than half of the games in the top thirty.

Additionally, over twenty of them were created for either the Wii or Nintendo DS, a fact that will probably ease Nintendo's pain of losing the coveted number one spot. Of the top ten, nine are on Nintendo hardware, with only one PlayStation 3 title making the list at #13. That's sure to change in 2009, when Yakuza 3 hits and, maybe, just maybe, if Final Fantasy XIII lands.

Oh, and it's probably worth noting that three of the games were originally released in 2006, with Mario Kart DS dating back to 2005. Somebody's evergreen!

Congratulations, you best sellers!

01. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

02. Pokemon Platinum (DS)

03. Wii Fit (Wii)

04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

05. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

06. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS)

07. Dragon Quest V (DS)

08. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS)

09. Animal Crossing City Folk (Wii)

10. Wii Sports (Wii)

11. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP)

12. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)

13. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

14. Professor Layton and the Final Time Journey (DS)

15. Wii Play (Wii)

16. Dissidia Final Fantasy (PSP)

17. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2)

18. Mario Party DS (DS)

19. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

20. Daigasso! Band Bros. DX (DS)

21. Mario Kart DS (DS)

22. Musou Orochi Sairin (PS2)

23. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS)

24. Chrono Trigger (DS)

25. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

26. Mobile Suit Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP)

27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

28. Powa Pro Kun Portable 3 (PSP)

29. Persona 4 (PS2)

30. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

【3分ランキング号外】2008年ベストヒットゲーム発表！ 1位は『MHP 2nd G』!! [Dengeki]