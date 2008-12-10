The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Jinx Unleashes Talking Murlocs And New WoW Tees

World of Warcraft merchandisers supreme Jinx have unleashed their new winter line just in time for Christmas, complete with the return of the talking, hand-humping murloc plushies.

The talking plush murlocs that were all the rage at BlizzCon 2008 are now available in limited quantities at Jinx.com for $39.99 as part of their newly unveiled winter lineup. Along with the fishy plushies comes a new line of World of Warcraft t-shirts and accessories for men and women, featuring some of the nicest work I've seen from the company so far. I particularly love the faux sports team shirts, which include the Teldrassil Shadowmelders, Undercity GraveDiggers, and the Darnassus Nightsabers. Anyone reading the site searching for Fahey gift ideas might want to pay special attention to the Arcane Intellect ball cap. Just make sure you opt for the Horde wrapping paper, or you could be risking my ire.

Hit up the link for the full winter WoW lineup, or check out their other winter releases for one damn spiffy Pac-Man shirt.

Jinx Warcraft Winter 2009 Launch [Jinx.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles