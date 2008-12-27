Kansas Jayhawks' Briscoe Attributes Successful Season To Madden 09

University of Kansas wide receiver Dezmon Briscoe has had an amazing year, with 78 catches for a school record-breaking 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns. His secret weapon? Madden NFL 09.

In an interview with the Kansas City Star, KU's Briscoe explains that improvements between Madden 08 and Madden 09 were the key to his performance on the field.

"I'd have to say the updated Madden 2009," Briscoe said. "In Madden 2008, they didn't really roll their coverages as much...I mean, I play Madden a whole lot," Briscoe explained. "They roll their defenses now. The game systems these days are just crazy. Me playing Madden, it helps me read the defence on the field."

So instead of going to the film room to watch endless replay reels, Briscoe heads over to teammate Rell Lewis' dorm room to play video games. I smell a future Madden cover athlete in the making.

