The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Kansas Jayhawks' Briscoe Attributes Successful Season To Madden 09

University of Kansas wide receiver Dezmon Briscoe has had an amazing year, with 78 catches for a school record-breaking 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns. His secret weapon? Madden NFL 09.

In an interview with the Kansas City Star, KU's Briscoe explains that improvements between Madden 08 and Madden 09 were the key to his performance on the field.

"I'd have to say the updated Madden 2009," Briscoe said. "In Madden 2008, they didn't really roll their coverages as much...I mean, I play Madden a whole lot," Briscoe explained. "They roll their defenses now. The game systems these days are just crazy. Me playing Madden, it helps me read the defence on the field."

So instead of going to the film room to watch endless replay reels, Briscoe heads over to teammate Rell Lewis' dorm room to play video games. I smell a future Madden cover athlete in the making.

Video game helps Kansas' Briscoe improve on the football field [KansasCity.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles