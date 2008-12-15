Katamari Creator's New Game Dated, Priced

Keita Takahashi made Katamari Damacy. He doesn't do that anymore. These days, he's making Noby Noby Boy, a PlayStation Network title that has just been given a release date and price.
It'll be out in Japan on January 29, and in recognition of the game's lack of structure (you basically just stretch a boy around like a snake, watching him...do...stuff) it's priced at ￥800 (USD$9). 1UP, in a recent hands-on with the game, say Namco Bandai are looking at giving the game a simultaneous worldwide release, so hopefully that holds true.
To tide you over, some new screens for the game are below.
