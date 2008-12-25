Killzone 2 Boxart Revealed

Christmas came a little early at the Guerilla Games office it seems as they revealed the Killzone 2 boxart for North America. They also left us a few stocking stuffers, too.
So, thumbs up on the boxart? I wish it had a little more black.
Kotaku AU Update: And this is 99% likely to be the boxart we'll get here, too. So there you go, boxart fans.
Guerilla also released four holiday-themed wallpapers for us to enjoy! You can see how the Helghast and ISA troopers celebrate Christmas after the jump!
You can download the high-res wallpapers below from here.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink