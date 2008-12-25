Killzone 2 Boxart Revealed

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Christmas came a little early at the Guerilla Games office it seems as they revealed the Killzone 2 boxart for North America. They also left us a few stocking stuffers, too.

So, thumbs up on the boxart? I wish it had a little more black.

Kotaku AU Update: And this is 99% likely to be the boxart we'll get here, too. So there you go, boxart fans.

Guerilla also released four holiday-themed wallpapers for us to enjoy! You can see how the Helghast and ISA troopers celebrate Christmas after the jump!

You can download the high-res wallpapers below from here.

Killzone 2 Cover Revealed

