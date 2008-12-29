The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Killzone 2 Cosplay Comes Home

Sick of the bog-standard avatar outfits for Home on the PS3? You could always preorder Killzone 2, and do it through Amazon, because doing that will get you some new, free kit.

Customers taking Amazon up on the offer will receive enough Home clothing pieces to fully outfit their avatar as either a Helghast soldier or a trooper from the ISA.

Best hurry, though! Amazon and Sony say that the offer is only good "while supplies last". Because, you know. These aren't identical outfits assigned by a randomly-generated authentication code. They're lovingly hand-made! Each one an individual work of art!

[Amazon]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles