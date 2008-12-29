Killzone 2 Cosplay Comes Home

Sick of the bog-standard avatar outfits for Home on the PS3? You could always preorder Killzone 2, and do it through Amazon, because doing that will get you some new, free kit.

Customers taking Amazon up on the offer will receive enough Home clothing pieces to fully outfit their avatar as either a Helghast soldier or a trooper from the ISA.

Best hurry, though! Amazon and Sony say that the offer is only good "while supplies last". Because, you know. These aren't identical outfits assigned by a randomly-generated authentication code. They're lovingly hand-made! Each one an individual work of art!

[Amazon]