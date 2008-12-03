The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

King Of Fighters Movie Sounds Like A Disaster-In-Waiting

To refresh: Gordon Chan is directing a King of Fighters movie. Previously, details were scant, but today, details on the flick have surfaced. We wish they'd remained scant.

Seems filming has already begun in Canada, and the movie will star Maggie Q, Sean Faris, Will Yun Lee and Darth Maul himself, Ray Park. Those guys all have movie martial arts experience, that's the good news.

The bad news is this:

It also looks like the King of Fighters movie will introduce a new science fiction spin into the setting established in the games' universe by following the surviving members of three legendary fighting clans who are continually whisked away to other dimensions by an evil power. As the fighters enter each new world they battle that universe's native defenders, while the force that brought them seeks to find a way to invade and infect our world.

Huh? Wha?

You have until 2010 to prepare yourself for disappointment.

Exclusive: King of Fighters details revealed [Movieset]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles