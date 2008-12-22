Kingdom Hearts Delayed

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 fans, tough luck. Square-Enix confirmed your title is delayed until an unspecified northern hemisphere Spring 2009 date. But that news dropped with some new details on the game. Which makes things better. Or worse.

The game details, per Square Enix Official Jump Festa 2009 site:

• Demyx and Luxord have been made playable in the demo

• Luxord: scatters cards around as an attack, high magic stats but low mobility, low jump

• The Heartless have an attack that freezes you from attacking back for a moment.

Kotaku AU Update: Currently there is no release date for Australia.

