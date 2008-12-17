The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Konami Also Bringing Silent Hill, DDR & Frogger To The iPhone

Metal Gear isn't the only Konami cash-cow that can make the jump to the iPhone. It's been announced tonight that two further Konami franchises - Silent Hill and DDR - will be joining it.

Sorry, make that three. Frogger's coming along for the ride as well.

Silent Hill will be a touch-screen port of the mobile game Silent Hill: The Escape. So nothing really new there. The Dance Dance Revolution title - DDR S Lite - looks a little more suited to the touch-screen, although without the dancing, it doesn't really have much of a point.

And Frogger? Well, it's plain old Frogger, and considering the waking nightmare most iPhone ports have been over the past few months, it...well, it may actually turn to be the best of the lot.

[Konami Touch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles