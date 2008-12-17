Konami Also Bringing Silent Hill, DDR & Frogger To The iPhone

Metal Gear isn't the only Konami cash-cow that can make the jump to the iPhone. It's been announced tonight that two further Konami franchises - Silent Hill and DDR - will be joining it.

Sorry, make that three. Frogger's coming along for the ride as well.

Silent Hill will be a touch-screen port of the mobile game Silent Hill: The Escape. So nothing really new there. The Dance Dance Revolution title - DDR S Lite - looks a little more suited to the touch-screen, although without the dancing, it doesn't really have much of a point.

And Frogger? Well, it's plain old Frogger, and considering the waking nightmare most iPhone ports have been over the past few months, it...well, it may actually turn to be the best of the lot.

