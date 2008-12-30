Konami's PSP Shounen Fighter

Battle of the manga titans! Konami has announced a 3D PSP "action" fighting title featuring characters from Kodansha's Shounen Magazine and Shogakukan's Weekly Shounen Sunday.

Both manga magazines were founded in 1959 and released a combined anniversary issue together — a PSP mash-up does not seem out of the blue. Here's who is currently announced to be in the game:

Air Gear

Fairy Tail

Hajime no ippo

Inu Yasha

Hayate no Gotoku

Sakigake!! Cromartie High School

Shijou Saikyou no Deshi Kenichi

Kekkaishi

Zettai Karen Children

KyukyokuchoujinR and Magister Negi Magi are in the scan. Special moves are carried out by pressing a single button. Release date is not yet known.

