Korea Goes Game Crazy, Dumps Billions Into Industry

The South Korean government says they will invest 350 billion won in the computer game industry by 2012.

In a meeting Wednesday about plans to develop the game industry in the country, Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Yu In-chon said they country's game industry hit a billion-dollar export goal this year.

The minister plans to kick start 60 projects in the country, including a $US200 billion game fund, to help South Korea become one of the largest gave developers in the world. That's right, he's looking at you Japan and the U.S.

This has gotta mean good news for Korean-based developer NC Soft.

Gov't Betting on Computer Game Industry

