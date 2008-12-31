The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Kotaku AU: Games Of The Year - #5

audiosurf.jpg

And at number five in my personal top ten for 2008, it's... a match-3 puzzle game?!

5. Audiosurf (PC)

The release of Dylan Fitterer's "music-adapting puzzle racer" in February ushered in the year of the indie game designer. While big-budget, triple-A "blockbusters" came and went, Audiosurf remained on high rotation on my gaming playlist. It worked because it not only adapted itself to whatever music you felt like listening to, but its varied gameplay modes meant it could adapt itself to whatever game you felt like playing. Sometimes I wanted the challenge of a fairly complex match-3 puzzle game; sometimes I just wanted to chill out in Mono and discover how it interpreted some of my favourite music. As a result, I expect this is probably the only game on this list I'll still be playing in five years time.

Comments

  • Tee Guest

    This game definitely appears in my top 10 list, too. YMCK, Doddodo, The Go! Team, and The Futureheads all make amazing maps.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles