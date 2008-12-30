Kotaku AU: Games Of The Year - #7

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

When the year began, this was the game I was most looking forward to playing. So for it to appear in my Game of the Year list is hardly surprisingly, although its final ranking is perhaps ultimately a disappointment. To me, Bethesda's reinvention of the Black Isle classic is a glorious failure.7. Fallout 3 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

I loved exploring this carrion world, picking through the senseless ruins and unearthing fragments of a forgotten civilisation or a tube of wonder glue. I loved discovering locations off the beaten track, away from the defined quest goals, and encountering pockets of fragile hope and desperate tragedy. I loved the slo-mo VATS close-ups of my character crouched in the shadows in her recon armour, grinning under her stormchaser hat with increasingly sadistic pleasure at each pull of the sniper rifle trigger. I loved scavenging for bobbleheads and bottle caps and decking out my Megaton shack as best I could. I loved simply surviving.

I hated every moment I had to speak to someone and expose myself to the inept "moral dilemmas" at the heart of every verbal interaction.

Fallout 3 is Bethesda at their very best - and yet at their very worst. But such is the power and freedom of their design ethos, it's entirely possible to ignore the latter and just get on with whatever it is you really want to do.

  • Howlinghawk Guest

    Glad to see that someone isn't afraid of posting something positive about Fallout 3. It's refreshing to read someone praise a game for its differences, rather than rant about how it's not enough like the original Fallouts.

  • plmko Guest

    Finally someone out there who also thought this game is overrated.

  • David Wildgoose Guest

    Yet still good enough to be my 7th favourite game of the year...

  • Tuppence Guest

    Do you think you would have scored this game higher if there wasn't so much hype surrounding it? I guess it comes down to whether or not games should be judged in a vacuum, or if itshould be played and reviewed in the context of previous titles, the media attention it has received, consumer expectations, and the reputation of the developer.

    How big a part did all the external elements play in influencing your final verdict/experience with the game?

  • David Wildgoose Guest

    A review should address the hype surrounding a game. Marketing-driven hype sets up consumer expectation and can often be misleading. In Fallout 3's case, Bethesda fans will have certain expectations, while Fallout fans, other RPG fans, even FPS fans will all have differing expectations as to what the advertised game is like. Reviewers need to cut through all that and present the game as it is without criticising it for not being what some people may have expected it to be.

