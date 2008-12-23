Kotaku Does The Bonus Round: The Denouement

This is it kids, the last chance to see me wax with Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter, Giant Bomb [insert title here]Ryan Davis and Bonus Round host Geoff Keighley about video games. We talk about video games, video games and, later, move on to video games before closing out with some video game discussion. Watch as I boil over with rage at the end of the episode when Keighley denies me my opportunity to rant about Ubisoft and its shovelware push in 2008. I'll get you for this, Keighley!!