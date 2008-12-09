Kotaku Invades The Bonus Round

The GameTrailers folks were kind enough to invite us on to the Geoff Keighley-hosted Bonus Round not too long ago, the first part of which went live this weekend. In it, we talk about video games!

The panel included the ever present Michael Pachter of Wedbush Morgan analysis fame, Ryan Davis from Giant Bomb and me of this site you're reading. The topic? The year in review, which starts off sales heavy — expect later segments to be less numbers focused and potentially more embarrassing.

Before anyone inquires or offer suggestions, I will note that I'm fairly certain I'd washed my hair within three of taping the episode. Give or take.