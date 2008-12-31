The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Kotaku's Game of the Year Nominations

There are two ways to approach Game of the Year awards.

Either you create awards meant to be used as a sort of buying guide, a consumer-centric list that tells people who own a certain console which games they absolutely must buy for that year. That's what we did last year with our Goaties.

This year we're trying the other approach: Creating a set of awards that reward the artistry of creation. You won't go wrong if you run out to buy these games. But this year's Goaties are meant to serve as a sort of carrot, albeit an incredibly tiny one, that reward what we think is important in game development.

We decided to dispense with awards broken down by console. The best game of the year, the argument goes, is the best, no matter what console it appears on. I realise this flies directly in the face of my rant last year about these awards, but I feel it is justified if you're trying to create a set of awards geared more at the developers than the gamers.

Instead, we came up with a list of the things we think are important in a game. Well, most important and our categories are meant to reflect that. What that leaves us with is:

Game of the Year: Best overall game of the year. We don't care if it's a sequel or what platform it's on, just whether it was the single, hands-down best game of 2008.

Art: This isn't just about graphics, we're talking scenery, art direction, animation, set design, character design, costume design and, yes, graphics too.

Sound: Best music, sound effects, songs in a single game.

Story: Which game had the best story and dialog.

Innovation: Most innovative title of the year. This could be because of a single innovative twist or the overall experience.

Multiplay: Best multiplayer experience in a game.

Indie: The single best title created by an independent studio and self-published.

Everyone nominated three games for each category, I plan to take those nominations and come up with the finalists for each category tomorrow. Until then, here are the raw nominations:

The Nominations
Art:
Brian Crecente: Mushroom Men: Spore Wars, Metal Gear Solid 4, Mirror's Edge

Brian Ashcraft: Captain Rainbow, Valkyria Chronicles, Lord of Vermilion

Mike McWhertor: Metal Gear Solid 4, Mirror's Edge, Bionic Commando Rearmed

Mike Fahey: LittleBigPlanet, Prince of Persia, Valkria Chronicles

Luke Plunkett: Prince of Persia, Mirror's Edge, Metal Gear Solid 4

Owen Good: Okami, Gears of War 2, Fallout 3

AJ Glasser: Valkyria Chronicles, Fallout 3, Tales of Vesperia

Sound:
Brian Crecente: LittleBig Planet, Mushroom Men: Spore Wars, Dead Space

Brian Ashcraft: Echochrome, Rhythm Heaven, Metal Gear Solid 4

Mike McWhertor: Rock Band 2, Dead Space, Left 4 Dead

Mike Fahey: Person 4, Prince Of Persia, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

Luke Plunkett: Prince of Persia, LittleBigPlanet, Left 4 Dead

Owen Good: Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Dead Space, Grand Theft Auto IV

AJ Glasser: Fallout 3, Guitar Hero World Tour, Rock Band 2 (same)

Story:
Brian Crecente: Gears of War 2, Grand Theft Auto IV, Left 4 Dead

Brian Ashcraft: Fable 2, Inazuma Eleven, Grand Theft Auto IV

Mike McWhertor: Grand Theft Auto IV, Yakuza 2, Metal Gear Solid 4

Mike Fahey: Prince of Persia, Persona 4, Fallout 3

Luke Plunkett: Lost Odyssey, Fable II, GTA IV

Owen Good: Grand Theft Auto IV, Gears of War 2, Fallout 3

AJ Glasser: Tales of Vesperia, Metal Gear Solid 4, Fallout 3

Innovation:
Brian Crecente: Left 4 Dead, LittleBigPlanet, Braid

Brian Ashcraft: PixelJunk Eden, Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden, Chapter 1 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa, Inazuma Eleven

Mike McWhertor: Cursor*10, LittleBigPlanet, Forumwarz

Mike Fahey: LittleBigPlanet, Braid, WiiFit

Luke Plunkett: Prince of Persia, LittleBigPlanet, Mirror's Edge

Owen Good: LittleBigPlanet, Braid, Patapon

AJ Glasser: Prince of Persia, Valkyria Chronicles, Mirror's Edge

Multiplay:
Brian Crecente: Left 4 Dead, Call of Duty: World at War, Gears of War 2

Brian Ashcraft: Metal Gear Online, GTAIV, Mario Kart Wii

Mike McWhertor: Left 4 Dead, PixelJunk Eden, Gears of War 2

Mike Fahey: Left 4 Dead, Resistance 2, LittleBigPlanet

Luke Plunkett: Left 4 Dead, Gears of War 2, FIFA 09

Owen Good: Left 4 Dead, Gears of War 2, Call of Duty: World at War

AJ Glasser: LittleBigPlanet, Gears of War 2, Left4Dead

Indie:
Brian Crecente: Braid, Cortex Command, Cursor*10

Brian Ashcraft: World of Goo, Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden, Chapter 1 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa, Super Obama World

Mike McWhertor: World of Goo, Cursor*10, Braid

Mike Fahey: World of Goo, Braid, Audiosurf

Luke Plunkett: Castle Crashers, World of Goo, Pixeljunk Eden

Owen Good: Braid, Castle Crashers, World of Goo

AJ Glasser: Mount&Blade, De Blob, Braid

Game of the Year:
Brian Crecente: Gears of War 2, LittleBigPlanet, Grand Theft Auto IV

Brian Ashcraft: Do-Don-Pachi Dai-Fukkatsu ver 1.5, Bangai-O Spirits, Grand Theft Auto IV

Mike McWhertor: Grand Theft Auto IV, Braid, Left 4 Dead

Mike Fahey: Fallout 3, Fable 2, Grand Theft Auto 4

Luke Plunkett: Gears of War 2, Grand Theft Auto IV, Far Cry 2 (PC)

Owen Good: Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, Grand Theft Auto IV

AJ Glasser: LittleBigPlanet, Valkyria Chronicles, Fallout 3

Comments

  • wballz @Matt

    Wow, GTA4 got so many nominations for GOTY and MGS4 recieved none. Really surprising. Personally i was really looking forward to both games but i felt that MGS4 delivered more, not just improved graphics but a great story, great levels and just an epic game.

    GTA4 however felt a little hollow to me, a familiar structure with improved graphics is what it felt like to me. The lack of a large amount of interiors being mapped was really surprising and while Multiplayer was good it just didn't grip me the way MGS4 did.

    I did think of myself as a GTA fanboy but MGS4 was the best game I've played since MGS1 on the psx. Like uncharted i've actually played through it many times, which is more than i can say for GTA.

    0
  • dartmerc Guest

    I felt the same until I recently tried to replay MGS4. Not much can be faulted about the game but it feels like Kojima is a step behind in storytelling. MGS4 has some thick narrative, and thats thanks to it all being placed in dialogue heavy cutscenes. MGS spends a whole lot of time spelling things out, and through that Kojima has the ability to transfer some heavy shit to the player. But the downside is that we sit through hours of noninteractive cutscenes and traditional film storytelling devices. I think we're somewhat beyond the cutscene, you can convey 80% of that information in more interactive means. So you're losing 20% of your ability to create depth and complexity, but the lower toll on the player makes it a smart compromise.

    0
  • Jose Guest

    Agreed, Matt. Also, I'm very surprized that Battlefield Bad Company didn't get a nomination for sound... Probly forgotten considering all the major game releases this year. Also shocked Resistance 2 didn't get more nominations. Huge game... huge online... ablsolute craziness. Happy New Year!

    0
  • Wizain Guest

    I saw the Gamespot GOTY reveal MGS4 and I have to agree. There are some crazy and intense moments and incredible replay value. But if Gears 2 wins, I'd be happy with that also. Will probably have to check out Fallout 3

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles