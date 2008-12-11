LAN Planner: Sydney Gamers League This Sunday

Got any plans this weekend? If you're in Sydney on Sunday, why not drop in to the Sydney Gamers League and join hundreds of fellow gamers for 12 hours of fragging and tankrushing?

The SGL is holding its Xmas bash at Macquarie University from 9am - 9pm, Sunday, December 14. As well as plenty of Call of Duty 4 and Halo action, EA's hosting a competition for Red Alert 3, while Atari will also be there showing off Rise of the Argonauts and giving away a few copies of Pro Evo and MGS4. Check out the full event details below...

*Sydney Gamers League - December 14 @ Macquarie University*

Already one of the largest LAN events in Sydney, the Sydney Gamers League is getting bigger! Thanks to our move back to Macquarie University, the SGL home for many years, we've got more room - up to 400 people can register for the event, and regos are almost full!

Join now and you'll get to do what every gamer loves - game long, and game hard. From 9am to 9pm, SGL offers a great day of gaming, socialising and competitive play for all types of gamers.

On top of that, SGL is supported by some of the biggest companies and developers going around!

First up, Electronic Arts will be showing off and giving gamers the chance to have a play in a Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 competition! The latest iteration of the popular war franchise brings its popular camp humour and perfectly balanced gameplay to Macquarie University. On top of that, EA are providing copies of Red Alert 3 to give away at the event!

Not to be outdone, Atari are attending SGL as well to show off their latest Greek-themed RPG Rise of the Agronauts. Gamers will have the chance to play on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and Atari are giving away copies at the end of the day as well! As a special token of generosity, Atari are also providing 10 copies of Metal Gear Solid 4 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 to the event - how good is that!

Symantec will be making a presence by supporting the Sydney Gamers League with their latest security software, Norton Internet Security 2009! We've got 10 copies to give away on the day to lucky gamers ... so keep those fingers crossed!

For the more serious gamer, SGL has a stack of tournaments as well, with competitions for Unreal Tournament 3, Warcraft 3: DotA, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty 4 and even a special FlatOut 2 knockout competition!

Console gamers aren't to be forgotten either, with a special Halo 3 4v4 Slayer competition on the day. We've brought in Xbox 360's for the event so you don't have to bring your own!

We look after casual gamers at SGL too, with our dedicated servers. If you're just after a non-serious game, we've got servers up for Call of Duty 4 and 5, Crytek's latest epic FarCry 2, Counter-Strike: Source, Team Fortress 2 and Unreal Tournament 3!

On top of that, gamers will be provided with half a pizza each for lunch and dinner as part of their $25 fee (parking extra, details available on the website). With a day of gaming this good, you simply can't miss out.

Head over to the SGL website at http://www.sgl.org.au now!

December 14th, Macquarie University - it's the Christmas SGL. Be there!

*Where:* Macquarie University, North Ryde /Suggested entrance is Waterloo Rd via Culloden Rd (adjoining Epping Rd)/

*When:* December 14^th (Sunday)

*Cost:* $25

*Information:* SGL - www.sgl.org.au