LED Football Returns, Improves

LED Football on the iPhone is fine, but as the NFL scrapes the snow off its boots at the doorstep of the post-season, it's in need of a festive update. Enter LED Football 2.
The changes and improvements are almost too numerous to list. Almost! LEDF2 adds a few neat touches like, oh, passing, punts, field goals and running the football.
All wonderful things, but not as wonderful as the retrolicious "Wear-Down" technology, which simulates your buttons getting all jammy as you mash down on them and they wear out.
Like its predecessor, it's priced at US$0.99.
LED Football 2 [via BoingBoing]
