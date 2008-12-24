Left 4 Dead Covers Censored In Japan As Well...

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

At least one of the German Left 4 Dead covers features an edited hand — complete with extra finger. Japan is getting not one, but two edited covers.

Both the Japanese Xbox 360 version and the PC version of Left 4 Dead are shipping with edited covers. The Xbox 360 version (above) has an edited finger, while the PC one (below) features a "Best of E3" label over the missing digit.

『LEFT 4 DEAD』の日本語版パッケージ、微妙に修正される [my game news flash]

  • Anonymous Guest

    I believe it is a cultural thing that you're not supposed to show the dead over there...

    0

