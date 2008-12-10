The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Left 4 Dead Xbox 360 Hacks To Ruin Everything

Well, Left 4 Dead was fun while it lasted. But it appears that you're going to have to deal with some serious douchebaggery at some point during one of your versus mode romps.

Reader Mario wrote to us with a distressing tale, saying "Versus mode is a blast, but recently, I joined a game and found myself in a safehouse at the beginning of a chapter. Suddenly, about 30 witches spawned in the safehouse with me followed by two tanks." How? Console command-style hackery that can be used on the Xbox 360 version. Cute when it happens to the next guy, but probably not to you.

You can see it in action in the clip above, which will also unfortunately tell you how to do it. We're contacting Valve to see if it's taking action to address Left 4 Dead cheating.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles