Left 4 Dead's Zoey Has More Fingers Than A GTA Floozy

So the loose ladies of Liberty City have six fingers. Six isn't normal. Well, six is close to normal when you consider that Zoey, star of Left 4 Dead, has fifteen freakazoid fingers.

Check the poster! Three hands = fifteen fingers. Go boot the game up and play No Mercy, see for yourself. No wonder she can survive all those zombie bites. She's already a horror in the eyes of God.

