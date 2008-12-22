The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Left 4 Dead's Zoey Has More Fingers Than A GTA Floozy

So the loose ladies of Liberty City have six fingers. Six isn't normal. Well, six is close to normal when you consider that Zoey, star of Left 4 Dead, has fifteen freakazoid fingers.

Check the poster! Three hands = fifteen fingers. Go boot the game up and play No Mercy, see for yourself. No wonder she can survive all those zombie bites. She's already a horror in the eyes of God.

Zoey has 3 hands! [Steam]

  • dynnnbag Guest

    @ bainelaker
    actually, it's called ADAPTION. Unless having 15 fingers means you are a different species....which would be a shame.

