The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

LEGO Batman: Gotham City Games Comes to iPhone, Touch

<img src="http://cache.gawkerassets.com/assets/images/kotaku/2008/12/legoiphone.JPG" /

And the iPhone and iPod Touch hits keep on a coming. The latest announcement: Lego Batman: Gotham City Games. Sure it's not the real game, but it has potential.

First and foremost, the game was developed for TT Games, the people behind the full-fledged title. Also, there's the price which is just US$6 right now, instead of the going rate of US$10 for big name titles.

Now the potentially bad news: The game is a collection of mini-games. Wait! It could still work. Afterall these are still LEGO we're talking about.

The game will have players go through 16 mini-games that lead them through Wayne Manor. Along the way you'll get to pilot the Batwing, solve some Riddler puzzles and check out a new storyline.

Here's a breakdown of some of the challenges:

Batarang Skill Shots: Players master the Batarang and take out as many villains as possible
Batwing Pursuit: In this third person vertical shooter mini-game, players pursue the Scarecrow's bi-plane using the Batwing
Bane Boxing: Bane loves training hard and likes nothing better than a good workout on his beloved body. In this game players memorize a sequence of attacks to the bag and replicate them through tapping their finger on each area of the bag at the right time.
The Riddler's Maze Game: In this game players select where The Riddler will end up. A number of exits are presented and only one is correct. Players then touch the one they think is correct to see if they can escape!

Once players master the game to become a True Hero or True Villain, they unlock bonus content including never before seen artwork, trailers and wallpapers. The wallpapers can then be saved into the player's iPhone or iPod Touch picture library and used to identify callers or to spruce up the background of their phone.





Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles