LEGO PlayStation Is Not A Platformer

Nope. It's a console! And not some crummy Lego model of a console, a Lego model of a console that hides a working PlayStation One console.
The work of a bored high school kid, it's not the hardest of projects - being simply the insides of a PS1 crammed inside a Lego shell - but who says something has to be hard for us to like it? Not us, that's who.
The Lego PlayStation: Branding That Should Have Happened [Gizmodo]
