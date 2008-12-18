Let's Talk About Chrono Trigger: The Musical

Yes, this is fan made. But it got me thinking about what a real, live-acted Chrono Trigger musical would be like. Of all the classic RPG's to choose from, this would be the best!
Not only does a Chrono Trigger musical make sense, but it works. With its memorable music and colorful cast of characters, the score basically writes itself. Two things to keep in mind, however: Total Running Time and Budget. CT is pretty long, so less-important sequences — like the futuristic racing scene with Johnny — would have to be axed. Also, some of the boss battles must be given the boot, too, due to the cost to re-create them.
