Lich King Is EB Games' Biggest-Selling Launch Ever

Doubt anyone - EB Games included - could have guessed the launch of the WoW expansion Wrath of the Lich King would be the retailer's biggest ever.

But today, it holds that record, an internal email circulated to stores revealing that Lich King was not only the most-preordered game the chain has ever seen, but is also the biggest-selling launch they've ever seen.

And that includes multiplatform titles. Like GTAIV. Wow indeed.

WotLK breaks internal records at EB Games [WoW Insider]

Comments

  • caeos Guest

    "We're grateful for the incredible support that players around the world have continued to show for World of Warcraft."

    Pity they are not quite grateful enough to cough up with some localized servers this side of the world.

