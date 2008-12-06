Lips Holiday Songs A Bit More Multicultural Than Singstar's

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

While Singstar's holiday fare is fairly Christmas-centric, Microsoft's Lips takes the more politically correct path, offering up a little something made out of clay to help balance out the holiday cheer.

Kicking things off right we have that old standard, "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year", performed by Andy Williams, which your grandparents are bound to sing along to. For those seeking a soulful lip-curl with their holiday music, there's "Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley, which just about begs for a microphone stand to lean on while you sing. Finally, representing the party people who celebrate for 8 days straight, we have "The Dreidel Song", performed by Sister Hazel? Well at least you guys got a song.

The three tracks are now available via Xbox Live Marketplace for 180 points a pop.

Lips Holiday Music [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

