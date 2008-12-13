Lisa Miskovsky Performs Still Alive For Your Listening/Viewing Pleasure

Lisa Miskovsky - the lady behind the Mirror's Edge theme song Still Alive - is apparently a household name in her native Sweden, although has yet to crack the charts around the rest of the world with her musical stylings.

Her 'people' think that Still Alive might be about to change all that and are offering you lot the chance to see the music video for the track and to hear a remix of the song by Teddybears (who are presumably also household names in.. wherever they are from).

A full album of Still Alive remixes is on the way featuring mixes by Junkie XL, Paul Van Dyk, Benny Benassi, and Armand Van Helden. Check out the Teddybears' contribution here.