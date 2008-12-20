Listen In On A Very 8-Bit Christmas Album

Some developers send holiday cards, fancy gaming cards, to us this time of year. But not Foundation 9, they send their own holiday album of not just Christmas music, but 8-Bit Christmas music.

Here is the album art and track listing for your viewing pleasure. I also uploaded 8 Bit Weapon's remix of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen to put you in the festive spirit.



Track Listing

8 Bit Weapon - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

ComputeHer - Deck the Halls

Leeni - Silent Night

8 Bit Weapon - Hanukkah

Bud Melvin - Toyland

Doctor Octoroc - We Three Kings

DJ Mike Haggar - The 8 Bits of Christmas

CCIVORY - Joy to the World

Melbot - O Christmas Tree

Unicorn Dream Attack - O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Dauragon - Auld Lang Syne



God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman - 8 Bit Weapon Mix (MP3) [To Avoid Lag Try Saving The File]