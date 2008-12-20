Listen In On A Very 8-Bit Christmas Album

Some developers send holiday cards, fancy gaming cards, to us this time of year. But not Foundation 9, they send their own holiday album of not just Christmas music, but 8-Bit Christmas music.
Here is the album art and track listing for your viewing pleasure. I also uploaded 8 Bit Weapon's remix of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen to put you in the festive spirit.
Track Listing
8 Bit Weapon - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
ComputeHer - Deck the Halls
Leeni - Silent Night
8 Bit Weapon - Hanukkah
Bud Melvin - Toyland
Doctor Octoroc - We Three Kings
DJ Mike Haggar - The 8 Bits of Christmas
CCIVORY - Joy to the World
Melbot - O Christmas Tree
Unicorn Dream Attack - O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Dauragon - Auld Lang Syne
God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman - 8 Bit Weapon Mix (MP3) [To Avoid Lag Try Saving The File]
