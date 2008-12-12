LittleBigPlanet Free Christmas DLC Is A Two-Parter

Sony and Media Molecule continue to deliver free holiday fun for LittleBigPlanet with this week's release of half of a Santa Claus outfit, with the rest of the costume due out next week.

Today players will be able to download the first half of the Santa suit, consisting of Santa's shirt, boots, and pants. Then next week on the 18th, Sony will release the hat and beard that complete the ensemble. I suppose they could have done it the other way around, but that would have lead to an epidemic of naked Santa's running about all over the place, and no one wants to see that.

Well, some of you might want to see that, but that's something you should probably keep to yourself.

