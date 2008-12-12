The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

LittleBigPlanet Free Christmas DLC Is A Two-Parter

Sony and Media Molecule continue to deliver free holiday fun for LittleBigPlanet with this week's release of half of a Santa Claus outfit, with the rest of the costume due out next week.

Today players will be able to download the first half of the Santa suit, consisting of Santa's shirt, boots, and pants. Then next week on the 18th, Sony will release the hat and beard that complete the ensemble. I suppose they could have done it the other way around, but that would have lead to an epidemic of naked Santa's running about all over the place, and no one wants to see that.

Well, some of you might want to see that, but that's something you should probably keep to yourself.

LittleBigPlanet Weekly Download Update - Santa Edition [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles