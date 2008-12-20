LittleBigplanet Updates Bring Moderation Changes, LittleBigStore

Two days; two LittleBigPlanet updates. Updates 1.06 and 1.07 for LitleBigPlanet have arrived right next to each other, bringing big changes to level moderation and an in-game store for buying LBP goodies.

Update 1.06 actually hit while we were in the middle of recording a very special LittleBigPlanet podcast, which was fun. It added some new features to level moderation, including the ability for unpublished levels to be edited by their creators rather than disappearing forever, and actual explanations for creators who've had their creations removed from circulation. Now they'll not only know what they did wrong, but they'll also be able to fix it! What a brilliant idea!

Update 1.07 just hit this morning, bringing with it new, easier ways to search for user-created levels, and (finally) a LittleBigStore in the game, where you can purchase and download the latest DLC. It even put the new free Christmas DLC into my cart without me asking it to, which was rather nifty.

LittleBigPlanet is constantly evolving, and these two update are excellent examples of how user feedback is taken into consideration as they update and modify the experience.