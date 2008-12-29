Luc Bernard Founds New iPhone/WiiWare/PC Company

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Last we heard from Eternity's Child creator Luc Bernard, he was in a huff, and then out of a huff. Seems he's past huffs altogether now, as he's establishing a new game studio.

While this studio (based in Florida) doesn't have a name, it does have two games in the pipeline. One is an Advance Wars-style strategy game based in the Eternity's Child universe, the other called Rose Princess, which is a "metroidvania" style of game.

The Advance Wars one is planned for the iPhone, WiiWare and Steam, while Rose Princess is planned for WiiWare, Steam "and any other machine that has a controller".

What I've been up to and what to expect of 2009 [Luc Bernard, via Dtoid]

