Luc Bernard Founds New iPhone/WiiWare/PC Company

Last we heard from Eternity's Child creator Luc Bernard, he was in a huff, and then out of a huff. Seems he's past huffs altogether now, as he's establishing a new game studio.
While this studio (based in Florida) doesn't have a name, it does have two games in the pipeline. One is an Advance Wars-style strategy game based in the Eternity's Child universe, the other called Rose Princess, which is a "metroidvania" style of game.
The Advance Wars one is planned for the iPhone, WiiWare and Steam, while Rose Princess is planned for WiiWare, Steam "and any other machine that has a controller".
What I've been up to and what to expect of 2009 [Luc Bernard, via Dtoid]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink