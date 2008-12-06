LucasArts Takes The Force Unleashed To New Level

While downloadable content for Star Wars: the Force Unleashed has mainly consisted of new costumes so far, LucasArts has announced the release of a new single-player level for the game - and more new costumes.

The new level takes place on the Planet Coruscant inside of a Jedi Temple, where the Secret Apprentice travels in search of information about his father. Searching through the rubble he is forced to face his own inner demons, which I'm guessing are much more unpleasant than his outer demons.

New character skins included in the pack range from a Lightsaber training droid to the bad mother himself, Mace L. Windu. Hit the link for some screens of the new level and costumes, and hit the jump for a complete list of who you can be now.

LucasArts Announces Release of New Single-Player Level For Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

LucasArts today announced that it has released a new single-player level for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Available now for Xbox 360 owners through Xbox LIVE Marketplace and for PlayStation 3 owners through the PlayStation Network, the level features The "Secret Apprentice" in an entirely new mission set in the Jedi Temple on the planet Coruscant. The Secret Apprentice travels to the Jedi Temple to learn more about his father, and while searching through the rubble of the destroyed building he must confront his inner demons.

Bundled with the single-player level are nine new costumes, which allow gamers to play through the game disguised as several new characters, including:

• Apprentice's Temple Exploration Gear

• Apprentice - Cybernetic Reconstruction

• Apprentice's Sith Training Gear

• Mace Windu

• Darth Maul

• Qui-Gon Jinn

• Dark Stalker

• Lightsaber Training Droid

• Combat Training Droid

In addition, LucasArts also released a new stand-alone costume pack which includes:

• Apprentice's Utility Combat Suit

• Apprentice - Animated

• Spirit Apprentice

• Republic Trooper

• Luke Skywalker - Tatooine Gear

• Ben Kenobi

• Plo Koon

• Count Dooku

• Jango Fett

• C-3P0

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was released on September 16, and has since become a worldwide hit. The game completely re-imagines the scope and scale of the Force and casts players as Darth Vader's "Secret Apprentice," unveiling new revelations about the Star Wars galaxy seen through the eyes of this mysterious new character armed with unprecedented powers.

More information about the game can be found at the official website, www.theforceunleashed.com