The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Ludacris' 'Press the Start Button' is a Moving Tribute to Video Games

Ludacris put a bonus track on his November release "Theater of the Mind" called "Press the Start Button." It's a hip-hop salute to just about every game — by name — ever made.

The track, it seems, was only included on the Netherlands release of this album, but it's available for your listening pleasure on a number of sites. He's got some gratuitous bad words in there, so it gets the NSFW tag just to cover my arse. In his rhymes, I count references to Contra, Street Fighter, Grand Theft Auto, Guitar Hero, Mike Tyson's Punch-Out, NBA Live, PlayStation, Atari, Super Mario Bros., Halo, Call of Duty, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, Pac Man, Virtua Fighter, Madden 09. Final Fantasy. Soul Calibur, Galaga and Assassin's Creed. So, this is the rapper who games. And Soulja Boy can eat a dick.

Note, if that YouTube video gets taken down (it's just the song over two images) you can listen to it here (word search for Ludacris).

Let the motherf—kin games begin!!!!! BITCH!

Press the Start Button [YouTube]
Ludacris Raps About Games [The Koalition, thanks readers AB F. and Antonio P.]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles