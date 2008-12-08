Ludacris' 'Press the Start Button' is a Moving Tribute to Video Games

Ludacris put a bonus track on his November release "Theater of the Mind" called "Press the Start Button." It's a hip-hop salute to just about every game — by name — ever made.

The track, it seems, was only included on the Netherlands release of this album, but it's available for your listening pleasure on a number of sites. He's got some gratuitous bad words in there, so it gets the NSFW tag just to cover my arse. In his rhymes, I count references to Contra, Street Fighter, Grand Theft Auto, Guitar Hero, Mike Tyson's Punch-Out, NBA Live, PlayStation, Atari, Super Mario Bros., Halo, Call of Duty, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, Pac Man, Virtua Fighter, Madden 09. Final Fantasy. Soul Calibur, Galaga and Assassin's Creed. So, this is the rapper who games. And Soulja Boy can eat a dick.

Note, if that YouTube video gets taken down (it's just the song over two images) you can listen to it here (word search for Ludacris).

Let the motherf—kin games begin!!!!! BITCH!

