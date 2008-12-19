Mad Catz Bringing Street Fighter Sticks, Rock Band Accessories to CES

Mad Catz plans to bring their new line of (they better be damn good) Street Fighter sticks to next year's Consumer Electronics Show, the company announced today.

The third-party peripheral developer also plans to show off their Rock Band and Rock Band 2 accessories, Saitek-branded PC accessories, flight sticks and an interesting sounding Xbox 360 and PC controller called the Cyborg RumblePad which allows you to customise your controls with a removable module.

But back to what's important: Those Street Fighter sticks.

The sticks will be shipping in conjunction with the game this February and includes the FightStick: Tournament Edition which uses the same Sanway components used in the original arcade cabinets.

We'll see Mad Catz, we'll see.

Mad Catz® To Unveil Multiple New Products at 2009 CES Show in Las Vegas, Nevada

San Diego, December 18th, 2008

Mad Catz™ Interactive, Inc. ("Mad Catz" or "the Company") (AMEX/TSX: MCZ), a leading third-party interactive entertainment accessory provider today confirmed plans to attend the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 8th through January 10th 2009. Mad Catz expects to unveil multiple new licensed products designed for home video game consoles and PC across its Mad Catz and Saitek brands. Mad Catz will be exhibiting in the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel, located next to the Convention Centre in Suite No. 377.

Mad Catz expects to display its new range of licensed Street Fighter™IV accessories. Expected to ship in conjunction with the hotly anticipated title in February 2009, the range has been designed in conjunction with Capcom® and includes the FightStick: Tournament Edition for the Xbox™360 and PLAYSTATION®3, featuring genuine 'Sanwa®' components used in the original arcade cabinets.

Mad Catz also invites visitors to sample its range of licensed Rock Band® and Rock Band®2 accessories which will be available to play at the show. Alongside the acclaimed Fender™ Precision Bass Guitar and Triple Cymbal Expansion Kit, Mad Catz is expected to display products in the range for PLAYSTATION®3 and Nintendo® Wii™ for the first time.

Under its Saitek brand, Mad Catz will be presenting new mice, keyboards and hubs, including the 'Expressions' range, a new line of lifestyle themed accessories. Joining the Expressions range, Mad Catz will also display its striking new range of coloured Wireless Notebook Mice. For fans of authentic flight joysticks, the new Saitek 'Cyborg X' Flight Stick for PC is expected to be displayed, as is the 'Aviator' Flight Stick for both Xbox 360/PC and for PLAYSTATION®3.

The Saitek branded range of new cross-compatible Controllers is also expected to be on hand for visitors to try. Complete with an innovative feature set and high levels of engineering, the range includes the 'Cyborg' RumblePad for Xbox 360 and PC which features a removable module allowing gamers to customise their controls.