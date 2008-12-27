Mad Catz Street Fighter Joystick Unboxed

h why couldn't this have been me on Christmas morning instead of the guys at Mad Catz unboxing their own Street Fighter IV Tournament Edition Arcade Sticks?

Rather than leave the package-stripping peepshow to the masses, Mad Catz unboxes their own product to the tune of OverClocked ReMix's theme from Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. It looks so lovely and shiny, with its Sanwa joystick and 30mm buttons, just like on the arcade cabinets. While the plastic video game controller to furniture ratio in my living room is extremely low right now, I'm sure there's a spot somewhere for one of these puppies. What I need is a cover that converts plastic drums into tables. Then I'd be set.

Official Street Fighter IV Arcade FightStick: Tournament Edition Unboxing [YouTube via Capcom]