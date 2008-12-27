The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Mad Catz Street Fighter Joystick Unboxed

h why couldn't this have been me on Christmas morning instead of the guys at Mad Catz unboxing their own Street Fighter IV Tournament Edition Arcade Sticks?

Rather than leave the package-stripping peepshow to the masses, Mad Catz unboxes their own product to the tune of OverClocked ReMix's theme from Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. It looks so lovely and shiny, with its Sanwa joystick and 30mm buttons, just like on the arcade cabinets. While the plastic video game controller to furniture ratio in my living room is extremely low right now, I'm sure there's a spot somewhere for one of these puppies. What I need is a cover that converts plastic drums into tables. Then I'd be set.

Official Street Fighter IV Arcade FightStick: Tournament Edition Unboxing [YouTube via Capcom]

Comments

  • Serpentine Guest

    Got any idea if these babies are coming out here or just in the US?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles