Madworld Trailer, Now With 100% Less Censorship

Great Madworld trailer turned up last week. Pity, then, that the best bits - and by best bits, we of course mean the bloodiest bits - were obscured by the censor's bright yellow stickers.
Today, especially for the European market, we get a look at the uncensored version of the clip. With slicing, dicing, mulching, the works.
