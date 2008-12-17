Madworld Trailer, Now With 100% Less Censorship

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Great Madworld trailer turned up last week. Pity, then, that the best bits - and by best bits, we of course mean the bloodiest bits - were obscured by the censor's bright yellow stickers.

Today, especially for the European market, we get a look at the uncensored version of the clip. With slicing, dicing, mulching, the works.

