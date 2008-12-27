Male Gamers Driven By Need To Conquer

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Through the magic of brain-scanning, scientists at Stanford University have determined that men are more attracted to video games due to our inherit need to triumph over everything and everyone.

The research, led by Professor Allan Reiss of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Brain Sciences Research at Stamford, shows that gaming sessions stimulate the areas of the male brain linked with rewarding feelings and addiction. The corresponding female parts of the brain are generally out shopping or something when all of this is going on, and are thus less likely to be stimulated. Says Professor Reiss:

"I think it's fair to say that males tend to be more intrinsically territorial. It doesn't take a genius to figure out who historically are the conquerors and tyrants of our species - they're the males. Most of the computer games that are really popular with males are territory and aggression-type games."

The good Professor explains that while women understand computer games just fine, they lack the same neurological drive to win possessed by me. I am assuming, going by previous research, that this doesn't count if the woman is bisexual.

I'm just glad it was Professor Allan Reiss that came up with all of this, and not me. When the conquering women show up, I'll be sure to point them in his direction.

Men enjoy computer games 'because of basic urge to conquer' [Telegraph.co.uk]

