Medal of Honour, Rayman 2 To Join PlayStation Store's 'PSone Classics'?

The ESRB has recently rated Medal of Honour and Rayman 2: Revolution for release on the PlayStation 3 and PSP, a good sign both are coming to the PlayStation Store. Wait... Rayman 2: Revolution?

Yes, that's a PlayStation 2 game; the original PlayStation release was titled Rayman 2: The Great Escape. That either means one of three things: someone erred on the submission side, there are some title revisionists at Ubisoft, or Sony's going to start releasing PlayStation 2 games for download via the PlayStation Store, starting with Rayman 2: Revolution. Yes, that last one sounds suspect.

Regardless, we're checking in with Sony while setting our graphical bar low enough to play through Medal of Honour whenever that's made available.