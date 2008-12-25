Mega Man Blows Mario's Badly-Rendered Gingerbread Brains Out

It all starts off innocently enough, but when you start mixing franchises in your video game-inspired holiday gingerbread cookies it can only end in tears.

Kotakuite Nathan sends us pictures of his v8-bit gingerbread creations, featuring Mario, Mega Man, and LocoRoco - which isn't technically 8-bit. I suppose that explains why Mega Man is shooting at them in one of the pics below, but why the Mario hostility? Is it because the clean-shaven plumber is obviously an imposter, or did Mega Man actually shave off Mario's trademark mustache before taking him out, execution style? The world may never know.