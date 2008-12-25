Mega Man Blows Mario's Badly-Rendered Gingerbread Brains Out

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

It all starts off innocently enough, but when you start mixing franchises in your video game-inspired holiday gingerbread cookies it can only end in tears.

Kotakuite Nathan sends us pictures of his v8-bit gingerbread creations, featuring Mario, Mega Man, and LocoRoco - which isn't technically 8-bit. I suppose that explains why Mega Man is shooting at them in one of the pics below, but why the Mario hostility? Is it because the clean-shaven plumber is obviously an imposter, or did Mega Man actually shave off Mario's trademark mustache before taking him out, execution style? The world may never know.

mega man loco roco cookies.jpg mario cookies.jpg

