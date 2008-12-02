Megadeth Thinks 'Dinosaur Bands' Who Don't Do Games Are Stupid

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Megadeth's hip to the current age. The metal band seems to know what's going on and has embraced things like the internet, YouTube and (getting on topic) video games — namely, Rock Band. Megadeth has put its breakthrough album Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? as Rock Band DLC.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says the band currently does not have any intention of putting its seminal Rust In Peace out for Rock Band. However, Mustaine would "love" to talk to Harmonix about just that. Continuing, he adds:

In fact, I think the advent of these new games and YouTube and MySpace and being able to upload your music — it's the way of the future. These old fucking dinosaur bands that don't want to put their music up on iTunes or have anything to do with you guys doing games with Rock Band and stuff like that. It's just stupid. You know, just have mercy on them [the old dinosaur bands]and feel sorry for them and buy our stuff instead.

So which "old dinosaur bands" do you think Mustaine was referring to?

Rust In Peace [Megadeth Thanks, sexxybeatle!][Pic]

Comments

  • Cykra Guest

    Led Zeppelin for one. They put their music in a crappy car commercial and let P. Diddy/Puff Daddy/Sean Combs sample their music but they don't want to put their music in a game that's about music. That is something I don't understand.

    0
  • wayne kyle Guest

    YOU FUCKIN IDIOT HOW THE FUCK CAN YOU SAY THE CRAP YOU'RE SAYING ABOUT DINOSAUR BANDS !!!!???? IF IT FUCKIN WASN'T FOR THE OLDER GROUPS WHERE WOULD MUSIC BE !!!! THE DINO. BANDS SET THE STANDARDS OF WHAT THESE POSEING MOTHERFUCKERS DO TODAY AND CALL IT MUSIC....{DID YOU KNOW THAT YOU FUCKIN IDIOT ????}....I AGREE THAT SOME OF THE OLDER BANDS SHOULD STAND DOWN LIKE [AC/DC] FOR INSTANCE THESE BOYS BACK IN THEIR EARLY YEARS ALBUMS....{HIGHWAY TO HELL,BACK IN BLACK & FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK}....THOSE ALBUMS WERE FUCKIN GREAT I HAVE COPIES OF THEM ON [8track,cassette,record vinal,as well as on cd] IF YOU LISTEN {and are not stupid to realize} AC/DC HAVE BEEN PUTING OUT THE SAME MUSIC FOR 20 plus years THEY NEVER CHANGED PERIOD....I SUGGEST THAT YOU LISTEN TO THE DINO BAND'S MUSIC AND LISTEN TO MODERN DAY STUFF YOU MAY REALIZE IT'S PRACTLY THE SAME JUST MODERNIZED....!!!!

    WAYNE
    3-11-09
    6:42am

    0

