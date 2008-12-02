Megadeth Thinks 'Dinosaur Bands' Who Don't Do Games Are Stupid

Megadeth's hip to the current age. The metal band seems to know what's going on and has embraced things like the internet, YouTube and (getting on topic) video games — namely, Rock Band. Megadeth has put its breakthrough album Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? as Rock Band DLC.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says the band currently does not have any intention of putting its seminal Rust In Peace out for Rock Band. However, Mustaine would "love" to talk to Harmonix about just that. Continuing, he adds:

In fact, I think the advent of these new games and YouTube and MySpace and being able to upload your music — it's the way of the future. These old fucking dinosaur bands that don't want to put their music up on iTunes or have anything to do with you guys doing games with Rock Band and stuff like that. It's just stupid. You know, just have mercy on them [the old dinosaur bands]and feel sorry for them and buy our stuff instead.

So which "old dinosaur bands" do you think Mustaine was referring to?

Rust In Peace [Megadeth Thanks, sexxybeatle!][Pic]