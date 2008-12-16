Mercenaries 2 DLC Is Too Late To Cash In On Palinmania

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Poor Mercenaries 2. All those explosions, all those moustaches, and nobody cared! Well, maybe you'll care now, with the release of the game's first major downloadable content.

The pack adds new characters, four new game modes and is totally, 100% free. 360 owners, it should be available by the time you read this, while PS3 owners, it actually went live last week for you, so if you're keen, you can grab it right now.

