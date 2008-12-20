The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Metallica Debuts Guitar Hero: Metallica Trailer

Who gets the exclusive first trailer for Guitar Hero: Metallica? Well, Metallica does. The band revealed the game in motion via its official site, with a guest appearance from... Ennio Morricone?

No, we don't think the score from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly will be playable, but it sets the mood. Perhaps it's Metallica's subtle way of saying that James Hetfield's in-game character model is downright hideous? I mean, I know the dude's not exactly oozing handsome in real life, but he looks goddamn scary in Guitar Hero: Metallica.

The rest of the trailer is all about "Master of Puppets" and self-promotion, touting 20 of the band's "fiercest songs" and guitar or full band gameplay. I'm a little excited! I just hope we can revert to Garage Days Revisited skins and that Activision nixes any plans for a Cliff Burton zombie mode.

Guitar Hero: Metallica [Metallica]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles