Meteos Wars, PowerUp Forever Land On XBLA Wednesday

Q Entertainment is firing the higher resolution ray at its 2005 action-puzzler Meteos, originally released for the Nintendo DS. The result? Meteos Wars for Xbox Live Arcade, which hits the Xbox Live Marketplace this Wednesday.

The XBLA port of Meteos adds online multiplayer for two, a sharp 720p resolution and new accessories for your little alien buddies. Price to you is just 800 Microsoft Points.

Joining Meteos Wars this week is PowerUp Forever, spacey a top down shooter from Namco Bandai. It too will set you back 800 Microsoft Points.

