The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Metro Social Discomfort Simulator

In the annals of largely pointless Flash games with something to say about the hidden rules that govern social interaction... well those annals pretty much start and end with Metro Rules Of Conduct.

MROC simulates a journey on the Stockholm Metro, trying to keep interested by observing your fellow passengers (ooh! a scarf!) WITHOUT MAKING EYE CONTACT.

Eye contact is bad, looking at interesting things is good. Perform well and you will be awarded an underwhelming certificate. And no, I have no idea why you groan "Grow!" whenever you accidentally catch your neighbours gaze. Maybe its a Swedish thing.

[Metro Rules Of Conduct]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles