Metro Social Discomfort Simulator

In the annals of largely pointless Flash games with something to say about the hidden rules that govern social interaction... well those annals pretty much start and end with Metro Rules Of Conduct.

MROC simulates a journey on the Stockholm Metro, trying to keep interested by observing your fellow passengers (ooh! a scarf!) WITHOUT MAKING EYE CONTACT.

Eye contact is bad, looking at interesting things is good. Perform well and you will be awarded an underwhelming certificate. And no, I have no idea why you groan "Grow!" whenever you accidentally catch your neighbours gaze. Maybe its a Swedish thing.

[Metro Rules Of Conduct]