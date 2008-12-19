MGS4 Content Comes to Japan's LittleBigPlanet on Christmas

In Japan, Santa Claus does not have a beard — just a mustache, and an eyepatch. Oh yes; your dreams are almost true. This Christmas, MGS4 and LittleBigPlanet become one.

The "Metal Gear Solid 4 Costume Pack" - as first spotted the other day - will be available to Japanese PlayStation 3 owners with working internet connections and the patience to have actually set up a PlayStation Network account on next Thursday, December 25th, 2008.

The four costumes in the pack are Old Snake, Raiden (aka "The Original Sack Boy"), Meryl, and Screaming Mantis.

The costumes can be purchased in a pack for 600 yen, or individually for 200 yen each. Hey, this calculator must be broken, because it's telling me that a Japanese company is giving me a bargain.

That's not all — for just 800 yen more, you can get a "Metal Gear Solid 4 Stage Pack", containing "more than 60" stickers, "more than 10" objects, "more than 10" create materials, and "3" (no "more than") BGM tracks.

Hey, that's not bad! Now you can make a Metal Gear Solid 4-themed LittleBigPlanet level, turn your Imagination Hat on, and pretend that you're playing Metal Gear Solid 4 instead of LittleBigPlanet! Just make sure to not include any of the award-winning Metal Gear Solid 4 dialogue in your text boxes, because that could get you moderated into oblivion.

Cynical as I may be re: all this, man, I kinda want that Old Snake. I mean, not as "DLC" — I kinda want him for real. I'd sit him on my lap and ride the bus all the way around town.

[Dengeki Online]